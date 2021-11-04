Sudan's top general has ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported on Thursday.

Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed.

According to a report from Sudan's state news, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan issued decision to release Hamza Baloul, Minister of Information and Culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, Minister of Communications, Ali Gedou, Minister of Trade and International Cooperation, as well as Youssef Adam, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Top generals and former civilian leaders are locked in tense negotiations seeking a solution to the crisis sparked by the military takeover last week.

International pressure to resolve the crisis and re-install the civilian transitional government has been mounting. Meanwhile, protest leaders and human rights workers warn of a widespread arrest campaign targeting activists and opposition leaders.