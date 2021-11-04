The sudden removal of Christophe Farnaud as head of the French foreign ministry’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) section, shocked many, especially as the news comes amidst ongoing tensions between France and many countries in the region.

Farnaud, whose responsibilities covered Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Algeria, amongst others, was replaced last month by Anne Gueguen. The whole affair was read by those in the diplomatic world as a power move by President Emmanuel Macron. This is a likely explanation, given that if Macron’s term has indicated anything, it’s that the actions taken by the president are often motivated by his short term interests and his desire to further entrench his power.

In some ways the president had already warned the diplomatic corps of his plans back in 2019, when during an address to his ambassadors, he explained that they would all be expected to support and put into practice his ideas for the foreign ministry. At the time, POLITICO reported that unnamed officials had indicated that Farnaud was not as supportive of Macron’s plans as the president would have wanted.

The sacking of Farnaud has already come to symbolise the starting point of the implementation process for Macron’s reforms within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The message sent is clear: if he is prepared to unceremoniously remove such a high-ranking civil servant, whose brief covers such an important region, no one is safe. In fact, the president has intended for a while to introduce more radical reforms, which would leave hundreds of diplomatic workers in a precarious position, perhaps even without a job.

Macron’s reshuffle and restructuring of French foreign affairs institutions is an exercise in furthering his control in the lead up to the 2022 elections by ensuring that seats of power are filled with those “in line” with his vision.

It is a sensitive time for France and its management of political relationships with the MENA region, particularly given the rising rifts with the Algerian state over the slashing of visas from France, and public comments that the president has made including asking, "was there an Algerian nation before French colonisation?"

Macron’s new order, and its success in asserting his aims, is likely to be tested during the upcoming international summit on Libya that France will host.

Appeasing whom?

The Foreign Service is not the only place where Macron is breaking with tradition and asserting his power. He already announced, for example, his decision to “abolish” the National School of Administration (ENA), which is a long-standing French institution that forms the country’s senior civil servants, including diplomats. It will be replaced with the ‘National Institute of Public Service’ early next year.

Founded by former president Charles de Gaulle in 1945, the ENA was set up in Strasbourg to produce elite civil servants that the state would control from the start of their training, and onwards. At the time, the selection process at entry also allowed the state to target collaborators and supporters of the Vichy regime.