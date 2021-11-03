Russia has left military units near the Ukrainian border after a series of drills, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000.

Units of Russia's 41st Army stayed behind in Yelnya after the large-scale trainings, about 260 km (160 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"It should be noted that the Russian Federation periodically resorted to the practice of transferring and accumulating military units in order to maintain tensions in the region and political pressure on neighbouring states," the ministry said.

This spring, Moscow alarmed Kiev and Western capitals by building up more than 100,000 of troops along the border with Ukraine, though it later ordered them back to base.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s statement marked an about-turn from its denial of any Russian military buildup, as reported in US media, just two days earlier.

READ MORE: EU: 'More than 100,000' Russian troops amassed near Ukraine

Spaceborne proof