Algeria has said that Moroccan bombardment killed three of its citizens in the border area between Mauritania and the disputed territory of Western Sahara and warned it would "not go unpunished".

"Three Algerians were assassinated... in a barbaric strike on their trucks," Algeria's presidency said in a statement on Monday, quoted by APS news agency.

It reported they had been travelling between the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott and the Algerian city of Ouargla.

"Several elements point to the involvement of the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara in the cowardly assassination," the statement added.

Morocco made no immediate comment.

After images of a burnt-out vehicle circulated on social media on Tuesday, Mauritania said there had been no bombardment on its soil.

READ MORE: Muslim blocs press Algeria and Morocco to mend diplomatic ties

Disputed territory

The incident underscores the risks of escalation between the powerful North African rivals after months of deteriorating relations tied to the conflict in Western Sahara.