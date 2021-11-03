A senior Taliban commander who was one of the first Taliban officials to enter the presidential palace during the fall of Kabul in August has died in the Daesh suicide attack.

Hamdullah Mokhlis' killing could be a significant blow to the armed group since he is the first senior figure who fell prey to Daesh on Wednesday, two months after the Taliban came to power.

Mokhlis was seen sitting on former US-backed President Ashraf Ghani’s chair, signalling a major power shift.

"When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene," the Taliban media official said.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when shooters attacked Afghanistan's most prominent military hospital after two heavy explosions.

The explosions hit the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital entrance followed by an assault by a group of Daesh gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.