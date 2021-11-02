An online tool dedicated to documenting, monitoring, and following up on the digital rights violations experienced by Palestinians was launched on November 1.

Called The Palestinian Observatory of Digital Rights Violations, or '7or' (pronounced Hhorr, “free” in Arabic), the platform allows Palestinians to report and search through the database of violations, offering a robust, evidence-based approach to tackling digital censorship.

The first of its kind in Palestine and the region, the platform was built by 7amleh, a Palestinian digital rights NGO which has been documenting violations on social media platforms and Palestine-related censorship for several years.

The development of 7or is significant in light of the mass censorship that targeted Palestinian content on social media in May during the Israeli war on Gaza and attempted ethnic cleansing in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem.

“We have seen a clear issue emerging across all social media platforms when it comes to over-moderating Palestinian content and limiting their voices,” 7amleh co-founder and director Nadim Nashif tells TRT World.

Nashif underlines how this trend was brought into sharp focus in May, when Facebook and Twitter removed Palestinian content and accounts that described human rights abuses being documented on the ground, while failing to provide transparency on their moderation policies.

“In response, we [7amleh] documented these violations and we could take them directly to the platforms themselves,” he says. “7or is the next step of this process, and is the only platform available for Palestinians to report digital violations.”

Ramallah-based freelance journalist Faten Alwan was one such victim of an attack on three of her social media accounts back in May.

“During the last confrontation, my TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts were under attack with a high level of censorship,” she says. Her videos were removed in supposed violation of the platforms’ community guidelines.

Alwan’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked, while her TikTok was temporarily blocked. Thanks to 7amleh, she managed to gain access to her TikTok and Instagram accounts – but not Facebook as of yet.

“Only after Sheikh Jarrah, did we experience this level of censorship,” Alwan tells TRT World, adding that Palestinian content was blocked for three to four months following the war.

Holding social media companies accountable

The platform comprises of two main tools: one which enables users to submit violation reports and another that generates data extracted from the reports.