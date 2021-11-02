Yahoo Inc. has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Visitors to Yahoo's website in China are now redirected to a brief statement announcing the closure.

The company said it “remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.”

Foreign tech companies have long walked a tightrope in China, forced to comply with strict local laws and government censorship of content.

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship in the country and require companies to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

The company's withdrawal coincided with the implementation of China's Personal Information Protection Law, which limits what information companies can gather and sets standards for how it must be stored.

Chinese laws also stipulate that companies operating in the country must hand over data if requested by authorities, making it difficult for Western firms to operate in China as they may also face pressure back home over giving in to China's demands.