WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthi missile attack kills, injures many civilians in Yemen's Marib
Yemeni officials says two ballistic missiles were used in the attack targeting a mosque and a religious school in the oil-rich Marib province.
Houthi missile attack kills, injures many civilians in Yemen's Marib
Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. / AFP
November 1, 2021

At least 29 civilians, including women and children have been killed and injured in a Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school in the Yemeni province of Marib.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

READ MORE:Houthi missile attack kills over a dozen people in Yemen's Marib

The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

The war in Yemen and ensuring economic collapse as well as restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas have caused what the United Nations says is the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.

Recommended

READ MORE:UN: Millions of Yemenis are 'marching towards starvation'

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. 

The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

The Houthi movement seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib in October, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque