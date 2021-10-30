Somalia's international partners have congratulated the semi-autonomous Puntland region for peacefully completing local elections.

"The international partners welcome the enthusiasm shown by the population of the districts of Qardho, Eyl and Ufeyn, as shown by the high number of voters who turned out," said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) in a statement on Thursday.

Puntland successfully conducted elections in the three districts of Qardho, Eyl and Ufeyn on October 26.