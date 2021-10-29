Companies in China would need government approval to transfer important data abroad under the proposed rules that would tighten Beijing's control over information and might disrupt operations for international corporations.

The measure is needed to protect the Chinese public and “safeguard national security,” the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Companies that want to transfer important data abroad would have to report on how much and what type of information is involved and security measures, according to the CAC.

Regulators would decide within a week whether to accept that or conduct their own review, which could last up to 60 days.

'Sensitive personal information'

The rules would apply to transfers that involve “sensitive personal information” of at least 10,000 people or any company that handles information on more than 1 million people. They give no details of what is important or sensitive.

Rules imposed earlier prohibit companies from storing information about Chinese citizens abroad.