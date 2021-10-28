Turkey’s second-largest lake, and major tourist attraction, Lake Tuz has entirely receded this year due to climate change.

Lake Tuz (Salt Lake) straddles Turkey’s provinces of Ankara, Konya and Aksaray and it is one of the world’s largest hypersaline lakes.

It is home to several bird species, particularly flamingos, and also provides more than half of Turkey’s salt.

Lakes and marshlands make up approximately 11.4 percent of Turkey’s surface area, but scientists estimate that as much as 60 percent of the country’s 300 natural lakes have dried up over the past 50 years.

Lake Tuz in particular has shrunk by 30 percent since the 1930s due to climate-change induced droughts, and experts warn that it is on the brink of extinction.

Professor Muazzez Celik Karakaya from Konya Technical University told Hurriyet Daily News that if measures aren’t taken soon, the lake could completely disappear in up to 30 years.

Lake Tuz has not been the only victim of climate change. This year alone Turkey battled wildfires in the southern coast, heavy flooding in the northern regions, and a mucilage layer covering the Sea of Marmara.

Turkey is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its geographical features, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

In wake of these ecological disasters, what new initiatives has Turkey been doing to tackle the impacts of climate change?

Ratification of Paris climate agreement

The Turkish parliament unanimously ratified the Paris agreement, an international treaty on climate change, which seeks to limit greenhouse gas emissions in the world.

Discussions in Turkey on participation in the Paris Accord took years over its framework and responsibilities.

The United Nations and climate activists welcomed Turkey's ratification.

Formation of a Climate Council

Turkey renamed its Environment and Urbanisation Ministry as the Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry in order to highlight its focus on climate change efforts.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on October 11, and shortly after the minister Murat Kurum, announced the formation of a climate council.

Kurum said the council will “build a roadmap” towards tackling climate change with consultations from public and private sector representatives, universities, and youth and environmental organisations.

The minister also said future goals include establishing a Climate Change and Coordination Board, a Climate Change Research Center and a Presidency of Climate Change.