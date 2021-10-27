Russian soldiers working for the Wagner Group have violently harassed and intimidated civilians, including peacekeepers, journalists, aid workers, and minorities in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The UN experts said the "so-called Russian instructors" are from the Wagner Group, made up of private military contractors that operate in different parts of the world.

"We are extremely concerned about intimidation and recent reports of violent harassment by private military and security contractors against individuals and communities," the experts said.

They also asserted that the Russian instructors operating as military and security personnel work closely with police and the CAR army, also known as FACA, and engage in the arrest and detention of individuals.

That means victims often have no access to justice.

"They simply don't dare lodge official complaints, so impunity for abuses continues for all perpetrators – FACA as well as military and security officers working for the Wagner group," said the experts.

Experts urge CAR government to end ties with Wagner