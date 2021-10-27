Ukraine has shared footage on social media of its first-ever combat deployment of a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drone to destroy a howitzer used by pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

The Bayraktar TB2 was used for the first time to force the separatists to abide by a ceasefire, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and two others were wounded by howitzers, the statement said.

Turkey delivered its first batch of drones to the Ukrainian government in July which paved the way for cooperation in bilateral defence industries.

