Gunmen from the Daesh group have attacked a village northeast of Baghdad, killing at least 11 civilians and more than a dozen others, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said Tuesday's attack occurred in the predominantly Shia village of al Rashad northeast of Baqouba in Diyala province.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear, but two officials who spoke to The Associated Press said Daesh group militants had kidnapped two villagers earlier and then raided the village when their demands for ransom were not met.

Machine guns were used in the attack, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They said all the dead and wounded were civilians.

Daesh threat remains

Daesh surged to control large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, but its "caliphate" later crumbled under successive attacks.