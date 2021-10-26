Before Afghanistan's opening match against Scotland on Monday, the national anthem and the tricolour flag made many Afghans emotional, including their players.

In Afghanistan, an economic crisis, aggravated by conflict and drought, has caused an acute food shortage since the Taliban takeover in August.

But many fans, including the Taliban, allowed themselves to be in a moment of sporting joy, as Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Before the tournament, Afghanistan's team captain Mohammad Nabi acknowledged the crisis in the country but said the team was well prepared for the games.

“Everyone knows that back home in Afghanistan there’s a lot happening and everything from the last few months,” he said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

“But, as a cricket point of view, everybody is ready for this World Cup and we prepared well. The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket."

In Kabul, Taliban fighters were seen hooked to the game alongside other Afghans at restaurants and cafes, and as the team won the match, senior Taliban officials took to social media to congratulate the Afghan national cricket team.

While the Taliban banned many forms of public entertainment, cricket has always been an exception even during their rule in the 90s.

"Congratulations to the team and wish them more success in the future," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Afghanistan's current acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani - the head of the Haqqani Network, also expressed joy.

"Afghanistan won," he said.