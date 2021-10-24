WORLD
Ethiopia launches new air strike on western Tigray
This is the seventh aerial bombardment by Ethiopian forces in the war-hit region this week.
TPLF's training and command post was the target of the latest air strike. / Reuters
October 24, 2021

Ethiopia's military has launched a fresh air strike on a rebel-held facility in Tigray's west.

"Today the western front of (Mai Tsebri) which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF has been the target of an air strike," government spokesperson Selamawit Kassa said, referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Mai Aini and Adi Harush Refugee Camps, which host thousands of Eritrean refugees, are both in the vicinity of Mai Tsebri.

Ethiopian government spokerperson Legesse Tulu said that the refugee camps were not affected by the strike.

Representatives from Ethiopia’s Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has been going on ground for nearly a year between Ethiopian and allied forces and the Tigray rebels - who long dominated the national government before a falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

READ MORE:Ethiopia strikes 'weapons site' in capital of northern Tigray region

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
