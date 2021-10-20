Children living in conflict zones in the Central Sahel region across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, are facing the risk of illegal recruitment by non-state armed groups after thousands of schools closed in the past two years due to increasing violence and Covid-19.

In its latest report, Save the Children said that an increasing number of factors are driving children into conflict in the three countries, including a new deliberate and calculated recruitment strategy deployed by non-state and extremist armed groups.

“Violence, poverty, and insecurity are threatening the safety of millions of children across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Children in the region are facing a dire protection crisis and they need access to education. Within the $200 million needed to respond to the education crisis in the Sahel, only 11 percent have been mobilised so far, while more than 4,000 schools are currently closed in the region, due to insecurity, putting over 800,000 girls and boys at an increased risk of recruitment,” said Eric Hazard, Pan Africa Policy Director for Save the Children.

Some children were forcefully recruited, others joined because of poverty, while many felt the need to fulfil a religious duty.

A 22-year-old Nigerian joined an armed group for three years after learning about it through friends.

“Two things encouraged me to join the armed group. The first was for jihad for religion and the second, they said they would pay me. I was promised one day I would become a civil servant”

“Penalties were imposed on children for errors.” He added. “They are punished for treason or if they make the slightest mistake. The penalties are different depending on the nature of the slip. If you haven’t slipped a lot, we deny you food, we lock you in a place where you don’t know where you are. They can even be killed.”

“I realized this is not the life I wanted to lead. It’s true that you make money in the group, but we don’t know what to do with it.”

Some were attracted only by promises of pay, phones, or motorbikes by non-state armed groups.

Some children as young as seven were illegally recruited to gather intelligence on local communities for the non-states armed groups.

21-year-old boy from Burkina Faso joined an armed group while he was still a child: