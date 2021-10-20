More than 82 Houthi rebels have been killed in air strikes near Yemen's strategic city of Marib, during a second week of intense reported bombing.

This is the 10th consecutive day that the Saudi-led coalition has announced strikes around Marib, reporting a total of around 1,300 rebel fatalities.

Most of the previously announced strikes were in Abdiya about 100 km from Marib – the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.

"Operations targeted 11 military vehicles and killed more than 82 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al Jawba and Al Kassara, the coalition fighting in Yemen said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Al Jawba lies about 50 km south of the city and Al Kassara is about 30 km northwest.

According to a government military official on Wednesday, the Houthis have made "small advances" in Al Jawba amid clashes with loyalist troops.

READ MORE:UN warns of growing violence in Yemen as economy collapses