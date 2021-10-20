Since 2002, Turkey’s engagement with Africa has been one of the country's main pillars under its humanitarian and multi-dimensional foreign policy, focusing on enhancing ties on trade, military cooperation, education, diplomacy, infrastructure, civil society, and political relations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ties between Turkey and several African nations are fostering amidst a cut-throat competition between Western and Asian powers that are jostling for space to increase their influence in the continent and access its natural resources.

According to Ibrahim Alegoz, a PhD candidate at Ibn Haldun University, the global competition in the continent comes from the belief that Africa will be a major player in the international system as of the second half of the 21st century while considering its increasing role on the global scene.

In fact, the region has always been an area of political and economic struggle.

''When we consider the last 200 years of the African continent, we see that the region is sometimes a competition area, sometimes a place where its rich resources were plundered, social fabric and traditional institutions were undermined by the colonial powers,'' Alegoz told TRT World.

And now, Japan, China and Russia have their increased interests over the region, along with Western powers.

Recently, China and Western countries such as France's ambitious policies over becoming dominant in the continent resulted in periodic summits such as the New Africa-France summit, massive strategic investments, trade plans and loans.

Dr Serhat Orakci, Analyst on African politics at Insamer, emphasized China's role since it has significantly increased its influence over the region.

''For years, China has allocated financing to some mega projects in the region, and African countries pay this financing by selling their resources.''

But the African countries have had difficulties in paying the heavy debts. Angola is one such example as it has at least 20 billion in debt. The country has struggled to clear its debt, and instead given concessions to China, it is inviting the Asian economic powerhouse to invest in its agriculture, animal husbandry and tourism sectors.

In the meantime, Turkey has quadrupled its embassies all over the continent in 2009 from 12 to 42 by 2019 to enhance its diplomatic missions and make swift progress in trade, investment, cultural projects, security and military cooperation, development projects.

The total trade volume, on the other hand, has increased from $5.4 billion in 2003 to $25.3 billion in 2020. Turkey's successful response to the 2020 pandemic is also regarded as one of the crucial factors convincing many African nations about Ankara's courage and ability to resolve any crisis.

Now, to leave more footprints in Africa, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his 4-day long diplomatic tour in Angolo, Togo and Nigeria with the purpose of win-win outcomes and equal partnership.

“As Turkey, we reject western-centred orientalist approaches to the African continent. We embrace the peoples of the African continent without discrimination.” - - President Erdogan to Angolan Parliament General Assembly

‘‘A fairer world is possible’’

Although Turkey has not been present and active in the region for a long time compared to Western countries, according to academics and analysts, Turkey has a natural advantage in increasing its influence and engagement with its humanitarian and self-interest free policies.

According to Ortacli, one of the reasons lies in the problematic relations between the West and Africa through France and America.

''There is still racism and discrimination against Afro-Americans. Inevitably, this attitude is reflected in America's African politics. France, on the other hand, does not admit their mistakes and pay compensation to Algeria.''

The tension between France and Algeria due to the humanitarian crimes and massacres during the French colonial period still remains. Hence, the troubled essence of relations between the West and Africa under the shadow of colonialism further strengthens the search for alternatives.

That's where Turkey comes into play. Emerging as a strong alternative, Turkey does not have a colonial reputation like Western countries when it comes to engaging with African countries, says Alegoz from Ibn Haldun University, and adding that Ottoman's struggle against the colonial powers is well known and appreciated by the African people.

But, the country's fundamental Africa policy may be the main distinguishing feature of Turkey.