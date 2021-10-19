With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent statement about “eliminat[ing] threats arising from northern Syria,” followed by remarks from the Turkish Foreign Minister and Defence Minister, it appears that a new joint Turkish-Syrian military operation against the YPG terror group in Syria is imminent. If it occurs, this operation will be yet another step in furthering counterterrorism efforts and helping Syria preserve its territorial integrity.

While some wonder the reasons behind the military operation and its timing, it is important to understand that the military operation was made inevitable by the US and Russia not fulfilling their requirements under the Turkish-Russian agreement and the terror campaign of the YPG.

The aims of the military operation can be summarised under three main points: to neutralise the YPG from the Syrian-Turkish border to ensure Turkey’s border security; protect the territorial integrity of Syria by increasing the territorial control of the Syrian Interim Government against the YPG; and enable a safe zone for Syrian IDPs as well as the eventual voluntary return of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

After Turkey and the Syrian Interim Government launched Operation Peace Spring in 2019 in northeast Syria, the areas between Tel Abyad and Ras al Ayn in an area extending 32 km from the Turkish border was cleared of the YPG terror group. However, the Prime Minister of the Syrian Interim Government described the operation as incomplete and pointed out that only the first of the three military steps of the joint operation were taken.

However, two separate deals with Russia and the United States stopped the military actions of the Syrian National Army (SNA) and the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). While the deal with the US stopped the SNA-TAF advancement and cancelled US sanctions against Turkey, presidential decrees renewed every year made it clear if the military operations continue, the revoked sanctions will be re-imposed.

The deal with Russia was more comprehensive. After Operation Peace Spring, the YPG invited the Assad regime and Russia to protect the frontlines against a further push by the joint Turkish-Syrian forces, Russia obligated itself under the terms of the deal to enforce a full withdrawal of all YPG forces from Tel Rifaat, Manbij and an area extending 32 km from the Turkish border in the east of the Euphrates reaching the border with Iraq. The deal also foresaw joint Turkish-Russian patrols in a 10 km-wide strip across the Turkish-Syrian border. Except for the joint patrols, Russia failed to deliver on any of the terms of the agreement.

On the contrary, the YPG, with at least a green light from Russia, waged a terror campaign against Turkey and the Syrian Interim Government. The YPG terror group engaged in ceasefire violations daily by attacking civilian populated areas with howitzers and rockets. The most brutal of the YPG attacks were the constant car bomb attacks conducted in urban areas killing civilians randomly.

While some of the cases were suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) attacks, others were IEDs planted on civilian cars to be exploded at a random time at a random place. These terror attacks without any regard for who the targets were, could not be tolerated forever.

The YPG tried to maintain plausible deniability but car bombs captured at crossing points from YPG-held areas to the areas of the Syrian Interim Government as well as captured YPG cells and the logic behind the attacks give no doubt on who the perpetrators are. Foreign backers of the YPG, like the US, would condemn the attacks without naming any culprits or ignore them entirely like Russia.