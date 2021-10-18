Data released on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2 percent in July-September from a earlier - the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 - weakening from 7.9 percent in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

That would mark a further deceleration from 18.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily flattered by the very low comparison seen during the COVID-induced slump of early 2020.

On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to ease to 0.5 percent in July-September from 1.3 percent in the second quarter, the poll showed.

The world's second-largest economy has rebounded from the pandemic but the recovery is losing steam, weighed by faltering factory activity, persistently soft consumption and a slowing property sector as policy curbs bite.

"The potentially faster-than-expected economic slowdown, driven by energy shortage and the contagion effect owing to a potential Evergrande default, will require further easing of monetary policy," Citi economists said in a note.

Global worries about a possible spillover of credit risk from China's property sector into the broader economy have also intensified as major developer China Evergrande Group wrestles with more than $300 billion of debt.

READ MORE:Why India and China face worsening energy crunch