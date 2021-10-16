President Nicolas Maduro has blasted the US for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman and diplomat Alex Saab.

Saab's extradition was followed later by Venezuelan security forces picking up six American oil executives who have been under house arrest in another politically charged case.

Muduro's government also announced that it would suspend dialogue with the opposition after extradition of Alex Saab.

It’s unclear if the men — all of whom were convicted and sentenced last year to lengthy prison terms in a corruption case that the US says was marred by irregularities — were being returned to jail. A lawyer for the men said he doesn’t know where they were being taken.

The so-called Citgo 6, for the Houston subsidiary of Venezuela’s state owned oil company, were lured to Caracas in 2017 for a meeting when masked police busted into a conference room and took them into custody on embezzlement charges tied to a never-executed deal to refinance billions in Citgo bonds.

The apparent retaliatory move came after Saab was put on a chartered US Justice Department flight from Cape Verde, a West African archipelago, where he was arrested 16 months ago while making a stop on the way to Iran for what Maduro's government later described as a diplomatic humanitarian mission.

A US official, speaking on condition he not be named, confirmed the flight's departure. A public relations firm representing Saab said in an email that the Colombian businessman was taken from his home without his lawyers being notified.

Saab's arrival in the US is bound to complicate relations between Washington and Caracas, possibly disrupting fledgling talks between Maduro's government and its U.S.-backed opposition taking place in Mexico.

Maduro’s government has vehemently objected to Saab’s prosecution as a veiled attempt at regime change by Washington. US prosecutors say Saab amassed a fortune wheeling and dealing on behalf of the socialist government, which faces heavy US sanctions.

American authorities have been targeting Saab for years, believing he holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, the president's family and his top aides siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts for food and housing amid widespread hunger in oil-rich Venezuela.

However his defenders, including Maduro's government as well as allies Russia and Cuba, consider his arrest illegal and maintain that Saab was a diplomatic envoy of the Venezuelan government and as such possesses immunity from prosecution while on official business.

In a statement Saturday, Venezuela’s government again denounced the “kidnapping” of Saab by the US government “in complicity with authorities in Cape Verde."