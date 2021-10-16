WORLD
2 MIN READ
ASEAN decides not to invite Myanmar junta chief to summit this month
The decision comes at an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ahead of its three-day summit from October 26.
ASEAN decides not to invite Myanmar junta chief to summit this month
Myanmar junta Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to the October 26-28 summit of ASEAN. / Reuters
October 16, 2021

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group has said.

Saturday statement from the group is seen as a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the Myanmar military government's commitment to plans on defusing a bloody crisis.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late on Friday that Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current ASEAN chair Brunei said.

READ MORE:ASEAN mulls Myanmar junta leader’s summit attendance amid Suu Kyi row

'Insufficient progress'

Recommended

The bloc, widely considered a toothless organisation, took a strong stand after the junta rebuffed requests for a special envoy to meet with all parties concerned - a phrase seen to include ousted civilian leader Ang San Suu Kyi.

The statement noted "insufficient progress" in the implementation of a five-point plan agreed by ASEAN leaders in April to end turmoil following a coup in February. 

It said some member states recommended giving "space to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy".

It was decided "to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar" to the summit, "while noting the reservations from the Myanmar representative", the statement said.

READ MORE:ASEAN leaders urge Myanmar's junta to end killings

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province