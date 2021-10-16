Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group has said.

Saturday statement from the group is seen as a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the Myanmar military government's commitment to plans on defusing a bloody crisis.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late on Friday that Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current ASEAN chair Brunei said.

'Insufficient progress'