Three people were killed and seven others injured when an earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island Bali, the country's disaster agency has said.

Two people died when the 4.8 magnitude quake triggered a landslide that buried their house in Bangli regency while another person was killed in the port town of Karangasem, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll was not expected to rise, they added.

"The quake was felt strongly for five seconds," said disaster agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

"People were panicking and ran from their houses when the quake hit."