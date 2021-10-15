Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting whether to allow Myanmar's military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

ASEAN foreign ministers on Friday will consider a number of proposals, including allowing Min Aung Hlaing to attend the meetings without letting him speak, or prohibit him from attending but permitting a lower-level civilian representative to attend in his place, a Southeast Asian diplomat said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.

The proposal comes after Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis.

However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted.

Myanmar officials have said Erywan couldn’t meet with Suu Kyi because of criminal charges against her.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Friday he was informed that Erywan may now aim to visit Myanmar next Monday, ahead of the October 26-28 ASEAN summit meetings.

“This evening, we will be looking at the details of the proposed visit. If there is no real progress, then Malaysia’s stance will remain, that we will not want the general to be attending the summit. No compromise on that," he said.

The 10-nation ASEAN bloc has been under intense international pressure to take decisive action to force member state Myanmar to free scores of political figures, including former leader Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a February 1 military takeover, and to put the nation back on the road to democracy. Violence in Myanmar has reportedly left more than 1,100 civilians dead since the generals overthrew Suu Kyi's government.

Calls for junta to let envoy meet ousted civilian leader