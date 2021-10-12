G20 leaders have gathered for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a $1.2-billion (one-billion-euro) aid package.

US President Joe Biden, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India's Narendra Modi were among those who joined the Italy-hosted talks, although Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent representatives.

Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.

The money adds $288.6 million (250 million euros) to a $346.3-million (300-million euro) sum previously announced by the EU for urgent humanitarian needs, with the remainder going to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban, a statement said.

Extraordinary summit

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had been pushing for Tuesday's G20 meeting since the August takeover by the Taliban, insisting debate over solutions must go beyond the usual club of Western allies.

Draghi stressed that Afghan women's rights need safeguarding, and leaders must prevent the country from becoming a hotbed for foreign terrorists.

Biden discussed efforts to counter threats from Daesh-K terror group, the White House said.

The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organisations, the White House added.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is not yet prepared to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's government since it has not met the inclusiveness standards demanded of it.

However, she did reaffirm Berlin's promise of $700 million in aid.

EU's 'direct support'

The EU statement stressed the funds are "direct support" for Afghans and would be channelled to international organisations working on the ground, not to the Taliban's interim government which Brussels does not recognise. EU development aid remains frozen.

The Taliban badly need assistance as Afghanistan's economy is in a parlous state with most aid cut off even as winter nears, food prices rise and unemployment spikes.

EU countries are wary at the prospect of a surge of Afghan asylum-seekers trying to enter the bloc, as happened in 2015 with Syrians fleeing their war.

Brussels' calculation is that donating money to help stabilise Afghanistan and assist countries between it and Europe could stem any flow.