"It's time to restore French law to its primacy over European law," bellowed France's presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour on Twitter last Friday.

When a Polish court challenged the supremacy of European Union law over Polish national laws, Zemmour was only too happy to throw his increasing popularity behind the position.

"In France, we must draw all the consequences of this federalist coup d'état attempted by the Brussels Commission," added Zemmour in a communique after the EU threatened Poland with punitive measures, should its courts place its national laws over ones created in Brussels.

The meteoric rise of Zemmour, a far-right author and TV pundit, has seen him jump to fourth place in the polls, with 13 percent of the votes in what promised to be a highly contentious presidential race in France in April of next year.

At 63 years old, Zemmour has been compared to former US President Donald Trump for his inflammatory and racist language against immigrants, Islam, Muslims and other minorities.

In 2016 in a radio show, the right-wing Zemmour said, "There is no difference between Islam and Islamism." In France, the word "Islamism" is controversially and often pejoratively equated with terrorism and extremism, however, Zemmour's views reflect a growing political consensus in the country that Islam and Muslims are the problem.

"Islam is quite the opposite of France," said Zemmour earlier this year, going on to add that "Islam is not compatible with France."

That sentiment has resonated with an increasing number of French voters.

Like Trump, Zemmour's incendiary rhetoric has captured the nation's airwaves. Like Republicans in the US, his supporters believe that the right-wing politician is saying things that the country's politically correct politicians refuse to say.

In September of this year, in a nationally televised debate on French TV, Zemmour declared that "if he becomes president of France, he will prevent the children from being named Mohamed," alarming many of the country's Muslims who make up more than five million of the population.

Yet despite his views, the media has been only too eager to give Zemmour the podium he craves to spread his message further.