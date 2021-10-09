The two main Czech opposition groups have secured a majority in a parliamentary election and will have a chance to form a government, Petr Fiala, the leader of the centre-right Together coalition, said on Saturday.

With the votes from 99.7% of the ballot stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition, captured 27.7% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO (Yes) party, which won 27.2%.

In another blow to the country's populists, another center-left liberal coalition of the Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors, received 15.5% of the vote to finish third, the statistics office reported.

The two coalitions have enough support together to create a new government.

Babis held an earlier lead, despite widespread accusations of financial impropriety and just a week after he was named in the Pandora Papers investigation.

With most of the almost all ballots counted, turnout had reached nearly 65 percent, up from 60.84 percent in the previous general election in 2017.

The 67-year-old Babis, a food, chemicals and media mogul, is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician.

Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.