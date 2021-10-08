Taiwan's air defence systems detected the presence of at least 150 Chinese fighter aircraft hovering close to its airspace, increasing the long-standing tensions between Beijing and the tiny island nation, which enjoys the backing of the US.

While China blames the US for making moves that pose dangers to China's "sovereignty" and threatens "peace and stability of the Taiwan strait," the Taiwanese government was quick to push for new arms spending worth $ 8.7 billion as the country's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned that Beijing will be capable of mounting "full scale" invasion of Taiwan by 2025.

For Beijing, the main concern is the US' muscle flexing along the South China Sea, where Washington has conducted several military drills in a show of strength.

"Would a Chinese warship go to the Gulf of Mexico to make a show of strength?" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said while commenting on US ships engaging in "provocations".

Amidst this geopolitical wrangling, Taiwan feels the heat as its military tensions with China are now at their highest level in four decades.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan does not seek military confrontation but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom.

Speaking at a security forum on Friday, she accused China of undermining peace in the region.

Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state but China claims the territory as its own.