Most of India’s power plants run on coal, but now the world’s second-largest population is without enough reserves to supply its power stations, which generate nearly 70 percent of the country’s electricity.

The crisis is surprising for a country like India, which is the second largest producer of coal after China, and 45 percent of the South Asian country’s energy demand is met by coal.

India imports a lot of coal to meet its huge demand, being the second biggest importer of the cheap energy source. But after a deadly second wave of the pandemic, Indian consumption of electricity has sharply increased as global prices for coal also jumped by 40 percent, creating havoc for New Delhi, whose coal imports recently decreased.

It’s an alarming development for Asia’s third-largest economy, where nearly half of its 135 coal-operated power plants have only two days of coal supplies, and at least 17 of its power stations have already leveled to zero of their supplies, according to India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Other plants’ coal supplies are also running close to “super critical” levels, the CEA report said, indicating that the country might face an energy crisis if enough supplies do not arrive soon.

“I can’t say I am secure… If you have 40,000-50,000 MW (of thermal capacity) with less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” said R.K. Singh, Union Power Minister in the government of India.

As covid restrictions ease across India, people have begun buying more commodities like TV sets and air conditioning machines, which has increased electricity demand.

While Singh appeared optimistic that India would be able to sort out the issue, he still finds the current lack of enough electricity generation beyond “normal”.

Why India is short of coal

In addition to increasing coal prices and decreasing Indian imports of coal, rising demand of electricity in the post-pandemic commodity market, and growing world public opinion which disfavours coal mining due to its negative environmental effects, appear to be some of the reasons behind India’s coal shortage.