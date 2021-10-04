Reflections on the two-decade ‘War on Terror’ have focused on the failings of American strategy in Afghanistan, the legacy of drone strikes employed by the US, and whether the threat of Al-Qaeda has been contained.

Most of these analyses emphasise US military and policing tactics since 2001. One area which has been neglected, however, is the American public diplomacy campaign with the broader Muslim world in the so-called battle for “hearts and minds” during the War on Terror.

It is worth reexamining this communications campaign as it highlights the failures of America’s military strategy. The US communicated a vision of itself that failed to sway or influence Middle Eastern audiences, because it was directed by the American government.

Hollywood, in this regard, proved to be more effective than Washington DC.

Defining public diplomacy and soft power

The term “public diplomacy” was coined in the 1960s to describe aspects of international diplomacy other than the traditional diplomatic interactions between national governments. As a strategy, public diplomacy focuses on the ways in which private, societal institutions, groups, and individuals in one country communicate and interact with citizens of other nations. Collectively, this interaction can foster a nation’s reputation and image abroad, supplementing or enabling its traditional foreign policy goals.

Joseph Nye, an international relations scholar at Harvard, coined the term “soft power” as the ability of a political body, such as a state “to indirectly influence the behaviour or interests of other political bodies through cultural or ideological means, rather than coercion.”

Public diplomacy is a means, a tactic to achieve soft power.

The US campaign

After 9/11, Charlotte Beers was appointed as US Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy. Beers was a Madison Avenue executive who made a name for herself with ad campaigns for Uncle Ben’s Rice. However, selling Uncle Ben’s was a lot easier than selling “Uncle Sam.”

As Undersecretary she was responsible for improving America’s image in the Muslim world, and in pursuit of this task, she devised a TV and advertising campaign entitled “The Shared Values Initiative,” featuring various Muslim Americans living their everyday life, being content in the US.

These videos were part of Beers' campaign pitch, “boiling America’s message down to one strategic idea: freedom.” She characterised America as an elegant “brand,” and hence emerged the euphemistic title of her campaign, “Brand USA.”

Beers had faced some difficult challenges, to say the least. She was trying to “sell America” to the Muslim world, when images of the 2001 War in Afghanistan were still etched in the minds of most of the campaign’s target audience - images that would only proliferate with the 2003 Iraq War.