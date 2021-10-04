Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 blasphemous depiction of the Prophet Muhammad prompted death threats, has died in a car accident.

The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck on Sunday, Swedish police confirmed.

"This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor's office," said a police spokesperson, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the truck driver was hospitalised, according to police.

In a statement, the police said the cause of the accident was unclear.

"The person we were protecting and two colleagues died in this inconceivable and terribly sad tragedy," said regional police head Carina Persson.