Taliban forces have raided an Daesh-Khorasan hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several terrorists, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban has said.

Sunday's bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility was made, suspicion quickly fell on the Daesh group, which has ramped up attacks against its Taliban enemy since their takeover of Kabul in mid-August.

Taliban officials had gathered at the mosque to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid's mother.

In a statement on Monday, Mujahid said Taliban forces raided an Daesh operations centre in the northern Kabul neighbourhood of Khair Khana.

It did not say how many Daesh terrorists killed or whether any Taliban were injured in the operation.

Sunday's bombing was the deadliest attack since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan with the chaotic departure of the last US troops on August 31.

Past Daesh attacks