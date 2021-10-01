WORLD
2 MIN READ
Islamabad in talks with groups of Pakistani Taliban, PM Khan reveals
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government is in talks with some groups of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the aim of having the militants lay down their arms.
Islamabad in talks with groups of Pakistani Taliban, PM Khan reveals
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. / Reuters
October 1, 2021

Pakistan has been talking with some groups within the umbrella Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant outfit, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with TRT World.

Khan said on Friday that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan and seek to have the militants lay down their weapons.

"We are in talks with some of the groups on a reconciliation process," he said.

The PM said he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks but again nothing is certain. He also pointed out that he sees dialogue as the only solution and that the government will "forgive" the militants if an agreement is reached.

When asked if the Afghan Taliban was helping in the process, Prime Minister Khan said that "the talks are taking place in Afghanistan, so in that sense yes."

READ MORE: Pakistan begins talks with Taliban over 'inclusive' Afghan government

Recommended

"I am anti-military solution, and as a politician, I believe political dialogue is the way ahead."

"We forgive them and they can become normal citizens." 

This is not the first time a Pakistani official has hinted at a possible amnesty deal with the TTP. 

President Arif Alvi last month said the Pakistani government could give amnesty to some TTP members if not involved with the armed group and they don't engage in criminal activities.

READ MORE: Former Afghan ambassador to UK says the Taliban is weaker than it looks

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump