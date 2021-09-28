Located on the European side of Istanbul, the Istanbul Airport was opened on October 29, 2018. Since then, the airport has drawn international attention for its outstanding capacity, infrastructure, management, efficiency, technology, service quality, and overall travelling experience.

Last year, with its 23.4 million passengers, the Istanbul Airport was the most visited European airport of 2020. Following the Istanbul Airport were the London Heathrow Airport and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Just this past month, the airport celebrated several achievements. In August 2021, the Istanbul Airport won the Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) Award of Excellence for being the most efficient European airport in the category of airports with over 40 million yearly passengers.

The airport, with the capacity of hosting 90 million passengers per year, received full points in several fields including management strategy, operational efficiency, and capacity.

The Istanbul Airport also came in second place among the Top 10 International Airports category of the World’s Best Awards survey of the Travel + Leisure magazine in 2021.

In the survey, airports were judged according to their accessibility, check-in processes, security, design, leisure areas, and shopping opportunities. The Istanbul Airport was named second with a score of 91,17, while the Singapore Changi Airport claimed first place with a score of 93,45.

The Istanbul Airport was named the Airport of the Year at the 2021 Air Transport Awards organized by Air Transport News. The winners are elected by the readers and executives of the Air Transport News, which collects the opinions of frequent travellers about airports worldwide.