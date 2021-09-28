Lava flowing from an erupting volcano in Spain's Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea and is now within about 800 metres of the shoreline.

While one of two rivers of lava has slowed on La Palma, the other was hotter and more fluid and was bearing down on the small town of Todoque, where people have been evacuated from, the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department said on Tuesday.

After calming down on Monday, the volcano became more explosive again overnight.

Officials have for days been expecting the lava to reach the Atlantic Ocean, but the eruption has been erratic.

When the molten rock eventually meets the seawater it could trigger explosions and the release of toxic gas, though authorities say they don’t expect the slow-moving lava to create large disruption on the coast.

La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa.