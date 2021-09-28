Once again, Syria’s Idlib seems to be on the verge of a new war.

In spite of the ceasefire Moscow and Ankara signed in March 2020, Russia again pounded opposition-held Idlib with massive airstrikes on September 26. Additionally, Russia bombarded the Syrian National Army in Afrin, a region that was cleared from the YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group – by a joint military operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and Syrian National Army during Operation Olive Branch in 2018.

The increasingly hostile rhetoric from Moscow, the growing intensity of airstrikes, troop deployments, as well as political developments in Syria may indicate that war in Idlib might be on the horizon.

In 2020, an airstrike by the Assad regime killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria who tried to protect the 3.1 million civilians in the region and prevent another refugee flow towards Turkey. After the incident, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield, devastated regime units, and forced Russia to sign a ceasefire it was previously unwilling to accept.

Since then, the Turkish army has increased its military presence in Idlib and the region seemed to enjoy a relative calm and security.

However, several dynamics made the ceasefire fragile and new developments have provided Russia with new momentum to flex its muscles in Idlib.

A fragile ceasefire

When the ceasefire was signed, it was grounded upon a power balance in Idlib. However, three problems remained and no significant progress was made to resolve them.

Firstly, from the Russian perspective, the Turkish military presence in Syria is the major and only obstacle in front of a military solution to the conflict. Russia’s desire to resolve Syria like it resolved Chechnya is permanently blocked by the Turkish military.

Therefore, Russia’s ultimate goal in Syria is to push Turkey out of the country and to eliminate the legitimate Syrian opposition. As long as Russia does not change its position that a political process in Syria is the better or only option, each and all ceasefires will remain fragile.

Secondly, the presence of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) in Idlib will always provide Russia with a pretext to attack the region. The attacks against the Syrian National Army in Afrin underline again that HTS is not Russia’s real motive. Nevertheless, the pretext to fight HTS provides Russia with a legal position and strengthens its hand in diplomatic negotiations.

On the other side, the presence of HTS in Idlib limits Turkey’s activities and weakens the Turkish position to protect the city’s three million civilians. Like Russia, Turkey considers HTS to be a terrorist entity. Despite some progress and evolution, HTS has still refused to disband.

Until then, Russia will continue to argue that its position is backed by the Astana accords and UN resolutions against Al Qaeda. Even so, this does not legitimise the cruelty in the Russian strategy to wipe out the legitimate Syrian opposition, killing hundreds of civilians and starting a massive migration wave.

Thirdly, even though Turkey fulfilled its part of the March agreement, conducting joint patrols on the M4 highway and establishing a security corridor, Russia has withdrawn from the patrols due to fear of attacks from underground Al Qaeda elements. Turkey continues to conduct these patrols.