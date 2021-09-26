WORLD
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in night raids
At least five Palestinians have been killed and five others injured by Israel Defense Forces during night raids in five different areas across the occupied West Bank.
Mourners carry the body of Mohammed Khabisa, a Palestinian who was shot dead by Israeli troops, during his funeral in the occupied West Bank village of Beita, on September 24, 2021. / AFP
September 26, 2021

At least five Palestinians have been killed and as many others injured by Israeli forces during a wave of arrest operations and night raids conducted across the occupied West Bank. 

The night raids were carried out in five different regions on Sunday, including the village of Beyt Anan near Ramallah and the towns of Kefr Burkin and Qabatiya in Jenin, local media reported on Sunday.

Israel claimed that the wave of arrests targeted a Hamas cell that Israeli security forces had been following for several days. 

The Israeli army has confirmed the deaths, according to Israeli media.

Israeli aggression is common in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek the territory as well as the Gaza city for a future state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Almost half a million people live in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, alongside 2.8 million Palestinians.

