New Zealand police said a fourth body was found after deadly record torrential rain and flooding devastated Auckland.

The country's largest city saw 249 millimetres of rainfall, smashing the previous record of 161mm in a 24-hour period, and Auckland's 1.6 million residents remain under a state of emergency.

Two bodies were found in floodwater at separate locations in the northern suburb of Wairau Valley, and a third was discovered Saturday after a landslide brought down a home in central Auckland.

On Sunday a drone operator discovered the body of a man about a kilometre from where he was swept away Friday at Onewhero, south of Auckland.

"The flooding situation has been a traumatic experience for everyone in Auckland," New Zealand's deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said at a press conference in the city Sunday.

"The most horrific part of it has been that we have lost lives... we share our condolences and sadness with that person's family," she added when asked about the Onewhero death.