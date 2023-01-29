WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran 'repels' drone attack on Isfahan military site
Loud explosion at military plant in central city of Isfahan was caused by "unsuccessful" drone attack, says Tehran.
Iran 'repels' drone attack on Isfahan military site
Tehran says "unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) ... on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry of defence," / TRTWorld
January 29, 2023

An explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by a failed drone attack, Iranian state media has said, citing the Defence Ministry.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA early on Sunday.

Iranian news agencies earlier reported the loud blast and carried a video showing a flash of light at the plant, said to be an ammunitions factory, and footage of emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the plant.

"[The attack] has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," the ministry statement said.

In July, Iran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defence industry centre in Isfahan.

Recommended

The announcement came amid heightening tensions with Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme. Israel alleges Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.

There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past few years.

The blasts have at times caused concern amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programme with Israel and the United States.

Israel, which is believed to possess scores of undeclared nuclear weapons, has long threatened military action against Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran fail to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo