An explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by a failed drone attack, Iranian state media has said, citing the Defence Ministry.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop's roof," the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA early on Sunday.

Iranian news agencies earlier reported the loud blast and carried a video showing a flash of light at the plant, said to be an ammunitions factory, and footage of emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the plant.

"[The attack] has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress," the ministry statement said.

In July, Iran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defence industry centre in Isfahan.