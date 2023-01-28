Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed international media outlets for trying to influence local public opinion with "sneaky" articles on the country's upcoming elections.

"International media organizations, which do not even properly deal with the elections in their own countries, follow the election process in Türkiye every day," Erdogan said at an event in the western Denizli province on Saturday.

"They even go beyond following them and try to guide the public with their despicable headlines and sneaky articles they publish."

Erdogan added: "Of course, we are aware of what bothers them, why they attack us, why they meddle in the elections in our country."

His remarks follow a recent article published by the London-based weekly The Economist, calling on outsiders to pay attention to Türkiye's upcoming elections and claiming that the country is "on the brink of disaster" under Erdogan.

Later, Erdogan lambasted The Economist, saying: "The British magazine cannot determine the fate of Türkiye."

Previously, Erdogan said May 14 is the "most suitable" date for holding the next parliamentary and presidential elections.