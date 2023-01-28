The Russian Foreign Ministry has blasted the burning of the Quran in Stockholm "as another provocative act of Islamophobia."

"These blasphemous actions predictably provoked a harsh reaction in the Islamic world, including the Russian Muslim community," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Friday.

She noted the difference in attitudes to what happened and said in the "world that defends traditional values" the burning was assessed "as absolutely inadequate," while the Western world "applauds this and says that this is not just normal, but good."

"The excuses of Swedish authorities, who are trying to hide behind statements about freedom of speech, sound at least cowardly. The police allegedly issued a permit only to hold a demonstration in front of the Turkish Embassy, and no one coordinated the burning of the Quran."

