After days of confusion, back-and-forth arguments and a lot of backdoor diplomatic negotiations, the Western powers have decided to equip Ukraine with modern heavy tanks.

For years, military analysts argued that these heavily armoured machines have lost their utility on modern battlefields where remotely operated drones, long-range precision missiles and cyberwarfare have taken the centre stage.

But the close encounters between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers in places such as Luhansk and the Zaporizhzhia region have heralded the usefulness of heavy tanks.

Germany has finally relented to allow its Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine. The United States has also decided to roll out its own Abrahms for Ukraine.

Here’s how the entry of main battle tanks can shift the war on the ground.

How many new tanks Ukraine is expected to get?

Germany, US and other allies have agreed to supply Kiev with at least two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks and dozens of M1 Abrams.

A battalion typically comprises three or four companies, each with around fourteen tanks, so that could mean Ukraine stands to receive about 80 to 110 German Leopard 2s. The US will be sending thirty-one M1 Abrams battle tanks, while the UK has announced it will provide fourteen of its own Challenger 2 tanks.

Kiev has asked for around 300 heavy tanks to stop the Russian offensive.

Leopard 2 vs Abrams

Leopard 2 and Abrams are more powerful and advanced than many Soviet-era tanks which the Ukrainian forces use.

The Leopard 2 was first manufactured in 1979 by Krauss-Maffei for the German Ministry of Defence.

Abrams tanks, named after Vietnam-war era US army general Creighton Williams Abrams, were produced by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) in the late 1970s for the US military.

Proponents who have lobbied for Leopard 2 as the most feasible option for Ukraine point to its engine.

The Leopard 2 runs on a diesel-powered MTU MB 873 engine, which can be easily serviced, especially as militaries across the region have German tanks in their arsenal. This means its parts can be easily arranged and replaced.

