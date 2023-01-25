WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dog shoots, kills US man in 'hunting-related accident'
Canine belonging to owner of pickup truck steps on rifle, causing weapon to discharge and leaving the 30-year-old man dead, Kansas state police say.
Dog shoots, kills US man in 'hunting-related accident'
Accidental shootings are tragically common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people. / Reuters Archive
January 25, 2023

A dog has shot and killed a man in the United States over the weekend, police said, after the animal stepped on and accidentally discharged a gun left on the backseat of a pickup truck.

The victim, who was sitting in the truck's front passenger seat, was struck in the back as he and the pet were out on a hunting excursion on Saturday, according to police in the central US state of Kansas.

"A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene," the Sumner County Sheriff's office said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting-related accident," the sheriff's office added in a separate statement.

READ MORE:Experts point at 393 million guns as US sees barrage of mass shootings

READ MORE: California shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims

Recommended

Over 500 died in firearm accidents

Officials did not say whether the 30-year-old man who died was the dog's owner.

Accidental shootings are tragically common in the United States, a country where there are more guns than people.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500 people died in firearm accidents in 2021. 

Americans began 2023 with a steady volley of mass slaughter claiming 39 lives — an alarmingly bloody start for the country of more than 333 million people.

READ MORE: US accounted for 73 percent of global mass shootings

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo