Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has arrived at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires as he began a first foreign trip since his election by meeting with Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez.

Lula, 77, arrived at the Casa Rosada in central Buenos Aires at 11:00 am accompanied by his wife Rosangela da Silva on Monday. He was greeted by Fernandez and First Lady Fabiola Yanez.

The two leaders are due to discuss strategic bilateral "gas integration" and a "common South American currency" for financial and trade flows, the Argentine presidency said in a statement released on Sunday night.

Brazil is Argentina's largest trade partner, according to official figures published last week by the INDEC national statistics institute.

Brazil is the top destination for Argentine exports, amounting to 14.3 percent and $12.7 billion in 2022.

Nearly 20 percent of Argentina's imports are from Brazil, worth just over $16 billion last year.

"Argentina is the most important country in our diplomatic relations," Feliciano de Sa Guimaraes, academic director for the Brazilian Center for Diplomatic Relations, told AFP news agency.

Likewise, Fernandez's government "depends a lot on Brazil", not least in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with whom Argentina has a $44 billion debt.

