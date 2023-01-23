Burning the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy promotes violence against Muslims, especially Muslims in Sweden, Türkiye's Communications Director has said.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, while surrounded and protected by the police, set the Quran on fire in Sweden’s capital Stockholm on Saturday .

In an interview with the Swedish-based Dagens Nyheter Newspaper on Monday, Fahrettin Altun underlined the difference between freedom of expression and hate speech, adding that the Turkish Constitution also guarantees freedom of expression.

"In the Kristallnacht incident, the Nazis burned the pages of the Torah. Would the Swedish authorities today define such a disgusting thing as freedom of expression?” Altun asked.

When asked about the latest situation regarding the visit of the Swedish Defense Minister to Ankara, which he plans to make this week, Altun said, "Our Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar announced that this visit has been canceled due to the latest developments in Sweden. In fact, the message is clear: there's no point in getting together if Sweden won't take Türkiye's concerns seriously".

In a previous interview, Altun called for making the clear distinction between Kurdish political activism and the activities of the PKK terrorist group: "It is past time the European governments wake up to the reality of PKK’s organized terrorist activities on their soil".

He said if the Swedish authorities are serious about their national security and want to join NATO, they “must also care about the security of their potential NATO allies like Türkiye. This is not too much to ask. Unless of course they truly do not care".

