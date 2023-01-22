The FBI has searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and located six additional documents containing classified markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said.

Bob Bauer, the president's personal lawyer, said Friday's search of the entire premises lasted nearly 13 hours. The documents taken by the FBI spanned Biden's time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice president.

The level of classification, and whether they remained classified, was not immediately clear as the Justice Department reviews the records.

The search followed more than a week after Biden’s attorneys found six classified documents in the president’s home library from his time as vice president, and nearly three months after lawyers found a small number of classified records at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

It came a day after Biden maintained that "there’s no there there" on the document discoveries, which have become a political headache for the president and complicated the Justice Department's probe into former president Donald Trump's retention of classified documents and official records after he left office.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden told reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department."

Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

The president and first lady Jill Biden were not at the home when it was searched. They were spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

