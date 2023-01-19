Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly criticised the London-based weekly The Economist for "cheap propaganda" and "misinformation" on Türkiye and its leadership.

"Here we go again! The Economist recycles its intellectually lazy, dull, and purposefully ignorant depiction of Türkiye. It seems like they feel obligated to announce the end of Turkish democracy through regurgitating cliches, misinformation and blatant propaganda," Altun said.

"Outrageous headlines and provocative imagery might help them sell their so-called journal, so we congratulate them on their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind audiences that this is sensationalist journalism based on cheap propaganda and disinformation," he said.

Altun was reacting to the The Economist article calling on outsiders to pay attention to Türkiye's upcoming elections and falsely claiming the country is "on the brink of disaster" under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkish people have demonstrated their commitment to democracy, equality, and freedom time and again. Our political system has undergone many tribulations including a treacherous coup attempt in 2016 when our people spilled their blood to save our democracy.

