At least eight people have been killed following an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, state media reported, and the Chinese government has sent a team to oversee help in recovering bodies and the missing.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm [local time] on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by officials.

Local authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight,Global Timesreported on Thursday.