China races to find survivors of avalanche in 'Switzerland of Tibet'
Avalanche in southwestern Tibet region's Nyingchi city leaves at least eight people dead, local media report.
Nyingchi is located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres. / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2023

At least eight people have been killed following an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, state media reported, and the Chinese government has sent a team to oversee help in recovering bodies and the missing.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm [local time] on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by officials.

Local authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight,Global Timesreported on Thursday. 

It's unknown if there are people who are trapped.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management also dispatched a working group to the area.

As of 5:30 pm [local time] on Wednesday, emergency rescue headquarters dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metres, the report said.

Located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres, Nyingchi is considered "the Switzerland of Tibet" by many tourist firms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
