Thursday, January 19, 2022

A group of 11 countries has pledged a raft of new military aid for Ukraine, they said in a statement ahead of a crunch meeting on arms for Kiev scheduled to take place in Germany on Friday.

The aid from countries including Estonia, Latvia and Poland will include tens of stinger air defence systems, s-60 anti-aircraft guns, machine guns and training, according to a statement.

Germany faces mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kiev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry.

Following are the latest updates:

1437 GMT - Denmark to send Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine

Denmark will donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine, the Danish Defence Ministry has said.

"We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine's freedom struggle," Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

1435 GMT - Russia's Gazprom reduces gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom will ship 25.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, further reducing its supplies to the European Union.

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as deliveries to its largest customer plunged because of the conflict in Ukraine and suspected sabotage that damaged a major pipeline.

Gazprom had already reduced flows to 32.6 mcm on Tuesday, down almost 8 percent from the previous several days.

1428 GMT - Moldova's Sandu asks allies for air defences, says Russia trying to destabilise country

Moldova has requested allies strengthen its air defence capabilities as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine, although what the country calls Russian efforts to destabilise it have so far failed, President Maia Sandu said.

"We have requested air surveillance and defence systems," Sandu told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We understand that Ukraine is a priority" but we also hope to receive some, she said.

To Ukraine's west, fellow ex-Soviet republic Moldova has a tiny defence budget and has long had tense relations with Russia.

1423 GMT - UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

Britain plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to support the country in its fight against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Wallace, who was meeting with other defence ministers at the Tapa army base in Estonia, outlined a previously-announced package of military support for Ukraine.

"I can say we're also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theatre which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield," he said, including sending Challenger tanks.

1347 GMT - Estonia to send $122M arms package to Ukraine

Estonia will send military equipment to Ukraine worth some $122 million in its latest package of support for the war against Russia, the Baltic country's defence minister has said.

"What Ukrainians need most is heavy weaponry," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told a joint news conference with his British counterpart and others.

1233 GMT - EU parliament urges creation of special tribunal for Ukraine

The European Parliament has called for a special tribunal to be set up that could try Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The non-binding resolution — backed by a large majority of lawmakers — said there was an "urgent need" for the EU and its member states to push for the establishment of the court.

It said the tribunal should have jurisdiction to investigate not only Putin and Russia's leadership, but also Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for aiding Moscow.

1151 GMT - Ten adults and six children remain in hospital

Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kiev, said 16 people remain in hospitals, six of whom are children from yesterday’s helicopter crash.

"Others receive treatment on an outpatient basis. Financial assistance will be allocated to the families of the victims.

The place where the helicopter fell has been cleared of debris. Windows and doors will be repaired in the damaged building in the near future.

Children from the damaged kindergarten are organized to study in nearby preschools, taking into account the wishes of the parents".

1147 GMT - Kiev urges allies to boost military aid

Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers urged Western allies to "considerably" boost arms deliveries to their war-torn country and send modern Leopard tanks.

A joint statement from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov came on the eve of a major donor meeting to be hosted by the United States at the Ramstein military base in Germany.

"We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's s ability to defend itself," Kuleba and Reznikov said in the statement.

1000 GMT - US thanks Germany before tanks talks

Germany remains one of the most important allies for Washington, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at his first meeting with his new German counterpart before crunch talks on sending German-made tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany remains one of our most important allies ... I'd like to thank the German government for all that it has done to strengthen Ukraine's self-defence," Austin said at the start of his meeting with new German minister Boris Pistorius. He did not specifically mention the issue of tanks.

0950 GMT - Kremlin: The sooner Ukraine accepts our demands, sooner conflict can end

The Kremlin said that the sooner Ukraine accepted Russia's demands, the sooner the conflict there could end.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would achieve its goals "one way or another" and Kiev would be better off accepting Russia's position and settling at the negotiating table.

Moscow has said it is fighting to "de-Nazify" Ukraine and protect Russian speakers in the country's east.

0940 GMT - Medvedev remarks on nuclear war accord with nuclear doctrine: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war were in full accordance with Moscow's nuclear doctrine.